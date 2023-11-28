A van was stolen outside a home in a Suffolk village.

The incident was in Clover Way, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, sometime between 5pm on Sunday, November 26, and 7am on Monday, November 27.

The van stolen was a white Ford Transit with a registration number AJ65HDH.

Police are appealing after a van was stolen from a property in Clover Way, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall. Picture: iStock

Anyone who has witnessed the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the above crime reference 37/68617/23.

Alternatively, a report can be filed on the force’s website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.