Police have arrested a driver who was recorded being over the drink drive limit after a crash in the early hours.

In a tweet at 1.22am, Mildenhall Police said the driver was found with 54 micrograms in breath at the roadside.

The driver was arrested.

Mildenhall police arrested a driver following a crash. Picture: Mildenhall Police

They said the driver allegedly 'risked not only his life but that of his passenger'.

Officers reminded motorists of the 'fatal four' which include drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.