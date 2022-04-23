Mildenhall police arrest driver allegedly over drink drive limit after crash
Published: 07:27, 23 April 2022
| Updated: 07:28, 23 April 2022
Police have arrested a driver who was recorded being over the drink drive limit after a crash in the early hours.
In a tweet at 1.22am, Mildenhall Police said the driver was found with 54 micrograms in breath at the roadside.
The driver was arrested.
They said the driver allegedly 'risked not only his life but that of his passenger'.
Officers reminded motorists of the 'fatal four' which include drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.