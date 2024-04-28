Police are trying to shut down an illegal rave attended by more than 200 people in a field in a village.

Officers were called at just after 2.15am today to reports of a large gathering at a farm in Barton Mills.

A number of police units were dispatched to the scene, where there were initially reported to be more than 200 people present, with 80 to 100 vehicles, at the unlicensed music event.

Police are trying to shut down an unlicensed music event attended by more than 200 people in a field in Barton Mills. Picture: istock

There remains an estimated 150 people and 50 vehicles on site.

A spokesperson said officers were working to close the event down in a safe and controlled manner and have directed those present to leave the site under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Paramedics have also attended following reports that a woman had suffered an injury.

Superintendent Matt Carney said: "We have deployed a number of resources to the scene including a drone unit, dogs and specially trained public order officers who are experienced in dealing with this type of event.

"From our initial enquiries it is clear this is a planned event which was intended to go on well into this afternoon.

“We are working to close the event down in a controlled manner, taking the safety of those in attendance and our officers into account.

“Due to the number of people present, additional policing resources are needed to facilitate this process.

"We will work to identify organisers, seize equipment, deal with any criminal offences and impose penalties where evidence is available.”