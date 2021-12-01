Mildenhall Police continue appeal to reunite puppy found in Red Lodge area with owners
Published: 11:02, 01 December 2021
| Updated: 11:03, 01 December 2021
Suffolk Police are still looking to reunite a lost puppy with its owner.
According to a tweet from Mildenhall Police the female puppy was found in the Red Lodge area.
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Proof of ownership will be required.
Anyone with further information should contact PC 1830 Burton at Philip.Burton@suffolk.police.uk