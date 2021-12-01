More news, no ads

Suffolk Police are still looking to reunite a lost puppy with its owner.

According to a tweet from Mildenhall Police the female puppy was found in the Red Lodge area.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police are continuing to look for the owners of a missing puppy believed to be from Red Lodge.

Proof of ownership will be required.

Anyone with further information should contact PC 1830 Burton at Philip.Burton@suffolk.police.uk