Emergency services were called to a serious car crash on a major route in Suffolk.

Police were alerted at 10.10pm yesterday to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A11 at Barton Mills on the southbound carriageway.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance also attended.

The A11 was closed in both directions between Barton Mills and Red Lodge. Picture: Google

