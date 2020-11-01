Police hunt dog thief

Police are hunting for thieves who stole a dog just outside Newmarket today.

The theft took place around 1pm in Exning.

Police in Mildenhall tweeted an appeal for a grey Vauxhall Insignia, seen in the area between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

Police are hunting for dashcam footage or any sightings. Call them on 101 and quote Cad 171 of the 1st. #1581

Suffolk Rural & Wildlife Policing officers later renewed the appeal for information adding: "Please remain alert to any vehicles or persons that visit your premises unannounced and record details. That seemingly innocuous visit could be a scouting mission. It seems this cruel menace of dog thefts isn’t going away. Please help us catch those responsible. #233"

