Police in Mildenhall have seized cannabis plants which someone had attempted to send in a parcel.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson said the parcel was intercepted from Royal Mail.

Around 15 plants were taken in total.

Police in Mildenhall intercepted the plants from Royal Mail. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The spokesperson added: "It is illegal to send or receive a parcel through the post containing cannabis plants, resin or edibles."