Alcohol and a staff tip jar were stolen from a town football club after a burglar smashed their way into the premises.

In the early hours of Sunday, at just after 4am, a person forced their way into Mildenhall Football Club in Recreation Way by smashing a window at the front entrance using a concrete slab.

Windows at the back of the building were also smashed.

Police would like to speak to this person in connection with the burglary at Mildenhall Town FC. Picture: Suffolk Police

A quantity of alcohol and the staff tip jar were stolen from inside.

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who recognises the individual or saw any suspicious behaviour, or who has any relevant information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/44412/23.