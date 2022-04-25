A Suffolk police officer has denied stealing £230 in cash and the personal items of someone who had recently died from constabulary storage.

PC Jonathan Waller, who was based at Mildenhall Police Station at the time the items went missing, stood before a panel today as a misconduct hearing into the allegations began.

The prosecution alleged that on August 8 2020 the 47-year-old entered the property storage cupboard at the station and took a wallet containing bank cards and £230 cash.

PC Jonathan Waller was based at Mildenhall Police Station at the time the items went missing

Also missing was a mobile phone and passport, all of which belonged to someone who had died the day before.

In today’s hearing, which took place at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, Andrew Waters, prosecuting barrister, suggested Mr Waller was suffering ‘financial difficulties’ at the time of the items going missing.

The panel heard there had been email communications between Mr Waller and a charity offering grants to police officers in which he enquired about his eligibility.

Although the officer agreed he did have debts, he said he would not agree he was in difficulties at the time.

Mr Waters also stated that mobile phone location data shows the phone left the station at the same time Mr Waller did that day, around 4.51pm, and could be tracked along the A11 towards Elveden, which was the officer’s typical route back to his home in Honington.

Mr Waller, who was represented by solicitor Christopher Hopkins, denied all allegations made against him.

He told the panel he had special knowledge of how to understand mobile phone data and had been on a course on the topic so, had he been the one who stole the phone, he would have known how to make it untraceable.

He admitted to entering the property storage room once that day to get an item for a member of public who had come to collect it, but said he did not return to the room after this.

Mr Waller also discussed security measures in the station at the time, making reference to the rear door ‘often’ being left on the latch while officers were unloading things from their car or having a cigarette, as well as the front door being left open on occasion.

He also said the key cupboard and property storage room itself was, on the day in question, left unlocked and wide open.

He told the panel, chaired by Mr John Bassett, that the accusations ‘make no sense’ to him.

“I do and always have cherished the job that I have done and therefore I can’t fathom why I would do anything to jeopardise that,” Mr Waller said.

The misconduct hearing continues tomorrow and is expected to last another two or three days.