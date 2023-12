A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug after police attended a Mildenhall property.

Yesterday, officers attended a property in Kingsway and the man was arrested.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

Police remained in Kingsway, Mildenhall, today after an arrest. Picture: Cameron Reid

Police remained at the scene today while inquiries took place.