Police are tonight standing guard at a Red Lodge property.

Officers from Suffolk Police are dealing with an incident at a terraced house in Burdock Road and a forensics van is also on the scene.

No road closures are in place at the moment and there is no police cordon.

Police are standing guard at a Red Lodge property

No other emergency services are currently on the scene.

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

Do you know more? Email dan.barker@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Police are on the scene of an incident in Red Lodge's Burdock Road

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk