Police on scene in Burdock Road, Red Lodge, with officers on guard at property
Published: 18:59, 13 May 2021
| Updated: 19:04, 13 May 2021
Police are tonight standing guard at a Red Lodge property.
Officers from Suffolk Police are dealing with an incident at a terraced house in Burdock Road and a forensics van is also on the scene.
No road closures are in place at the moment and there is no police cordon.
No other emergency services are currently on the scene.
Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.
