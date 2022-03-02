Mildenhall Police stop lost driver attempting to get past gates of RAF Lakenheath
Published: 11:54, 02 March 2022
| Updated: 12:01, 02 March 2022
A driver got more than they bargained for when they were stopped by police at the gates of RAF Lakenheath after getting lost.
The driver prompted a multi-agency response after alerts they were trying to get past the security gates.
Officers from the Ministry of Defence and US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing called to the scene.
However, in a tweet by Mildenhall Police, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the driver turned out to be lost after they were initially spoken to