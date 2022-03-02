A driver got more than they bargained for when they were stopped by police at the gates of RAF Lakenheath after getting lost.

The driver prompted a multi-agency response after alerts they were trying to get past the security gates.

Officers from the Ministry of Defence and US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing called to the scene.

A driver was stopped by police at the gates of RAF Lakenheath, but they turned out to be lost. Picture: Mildenhall Police

However, in a tweet by Mildenhall Police, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the driver turned out to be lost after they were initially spoken to