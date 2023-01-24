Police attend motorist who drove off slippery road on the B1102 in Freckenham near Mildenhall
Published: 12:31, 24 January 2023
| Updated: 12:37, 24 January 2023
Police attended a driver who came off the road in a Suffolk village this morning.
The motorist was caught out while driving and slipped off the B1102 in Freckenham near Mildenhall onto the edge a field alongside the route.
Officers ask for members of the public to drive to the conditions.
A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police said: "Thick fog and slippery roads are dangerous."