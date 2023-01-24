Police attended a driver who came off the road in a Suffolk village this morning.

The motorist was caught out while driving and slipped off the B1102 in Freckenham near Mildenhall onto the edge a field alongside the route.

Officers ask for members of the public to drive to the conditions.

Unfortunately this motorist got caught out driving #B1102 #Freckenham and came off the road. Please drive to the conditions. Thick fog and slippery roads are dangerous! #DriveToArrive #Fatal4 #988 pic.twitter.com/9ywub9mFxW — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 24, 2023

A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police said: "Thick fog and slippery roads are dangerous."