Police attend motorist who drove off slippery road on the B1102 in Freckenham near Mildenhall

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:31, 24 January 2023
 | Updated: 12:37, 24 January 2023

Police attended a driver who came off the road in a Suffolk village this morning.

The motorist was caught out while driving and slipped off the B1102 in Freckenham near Mildenhall onto the edge a field alongside the route.

Officers ask for members of the public to drive to the conditions.

A spokesperson for Mildenhall Police said: "Thick fog and slippery roads are dangerous."

