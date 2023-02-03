Police are appealing for help in tracing a 16-year-old boy.

Charlie Robinson was last seen in Trinity Avenue, Mildenhall, at 4.46pm yesterday.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches tall, with short mousy coloured hair and glasses.

Charlie Robinson. Picture: Suffolk Police

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a fur hood, Mildenhall College black blazer, white shirt and black trainers.

He was also carrying an Adidas rucksack.

Officers said they were very concerned for Charlie’s welfare and asked anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref SC-02022023-327.