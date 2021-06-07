Trail of blood found at Sainsbury's in Recreation Way, Mildenhall, not connected to serious injury, police confirm
Police investigating a trail of blood found in a Suffolk town centre yesterday have confirmed it is not believed to have been caused by a serious injury.
Officers were called to Sainsbury's in Mildenhall's Recreation Way at 8.30am to reports of blood having been found on a cash machine.
More blood was later found in the supermarket's car park, outside Mildenhall Social Club and in the town's Brick Kiln Road.
An appeal was launched to try and find the person to whom the blood belonged and police said no complaint about a crime or serious injury has been made.
A police spokesman said officers have been in touch with a person who, it is believed, could have been the injured party.
He said: "However, from the information given to police, the injury is not believed to be serious."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 86 of June 6.
