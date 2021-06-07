Police investigating a trail of blood found in a Suffolk town centre yesterday have confirmed it is not believed to have been caused by a serious injury.

Officers were called to Sainsbury's in Mildenhall's Recreation Way at 8.30am to reports of blood having been found on a cash machine.

More blood was later found in the supermarket's car park, outside Mildenhall Social Club and in the town's Brick Kiln Road.

Mildenhall Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Maps

An appeal was launched to try and find the person to whom the blood belonged and police said no complaint about a crime or serious injury has been made.

A police spokesman said officers have been in touch with a person who, it is believed, could have been the injured party.

He said: "However, from the information given to police, the injury is not believed to be serious."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 86 of June 6.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall