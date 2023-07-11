A property developer company has proposed significant highway improvements to an accident-prone road as part of plans for a new 130-acre business park.

Jaynic has proposed to block junctions and central reservations gaps on the A11 between Red Lodge and Five Ways roundabout, near Mildenhall, to prevent all turning movements onto, off and across the road. This would improve safety and provide a new grade-separated junction south of Barton Mills.

The proposals would not interfere with the A11 traffic flow and would allow uninterrupted north/south flow of traffic between Barton Mills, Worlington and Tuddenham.

Property developer Jaynic has proposed highways changes to the A11 between Red Lodge and Five Way roundabout. Picture: Janynic

Pedestrians and cyclists would also have an alternative safe route to cross the A11 and there would be no need for vehicles to carry out u-turns via the Fiveways roundabout and Red Lodge junctions.

It forms part of Jaynic’s emerging plans for a new business park off the A11 at Barton Mills.

Nic Rumsey, managing director of Jaynic, said: “We are promoting this strategic employment site with the aim of persuading West Suffolk to allocate it in the forthcoming proposed local plan.

Nic Rumsey managing director of Jaynic. Picture: Jaynic

“As possibly the only site capable of fulfilling West Suffolk’s employment commitments to the A11 corridor, it will also facilitate much needed economic development in the area, bringing a significant number of jobs alongside the planned growth in housing.”

Jaynic’s proposed solution contrasts with National Highways’ plans which is to block the central reserve gaps to prevent right turn movements, but would still allow traffic to access and leave the A11 from the existing junctions.

Pedestrians and cyclists would still have to cross the A11 using the existing footpath.

Nic Rumsey added: “Our proposals include the works proposed by National Highways, but they go much further in ensuring greater highway, pedestrian, and cyclist safety, whilst allowing full North/South vehicle movements across the A11 with no interference to the existing A11 traffic flow.

“It must make sense for National Highways, West Suffolk Council, and Suffolk County Council to embrace this opportunity ahead of further local plan consultations and work with Jaynic to deliver the maximum benefits to the Community arising from this opportunity.”

Jaynic’s proposals come ahead of a public consultation exhibition that National Highways is holding at the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall at 7pm next Tuesday on its safety improvement works.