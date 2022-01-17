More news, no ads

A group of youths shouted racist abuse at a young girl in a play park in Mildenhall.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 3.30pm at the St John's play park.

The young girl was talking in the area when an unknown group of young male youths shouted racist abuse at her.

Mildenhall Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them quoting crime reference: 37/2694/22.