The level of anti-social behaviour in a Suffolk town has seen 'real improvements' following the launch of a police operation to help tackle the issue.

Operation Sarsden was set up in Mildenhall in January this year after an increase in an anti-social behaviour, particularly among youths.

Between December 19 and January 20, officers issued four section 35 dispersal orders following a spate of incidents, including one which saw youths cause disruption to travel.

Operation Sarsden was launched to tackle anti-social behaviour in Mildenhall. Picture: Mecha Morton

While the operation remains ongoing five months on, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said it has seen 'real improvements' regarding the issue.

”Op Sarsden remains an ongoing police operation which is seeing some real improvements across the Mildenhall area," they said. "It remains under constant review and we are working with multiple different agencies.

“We will continue to work with those to resolve the issues long term and we fully appreciate the distress ASB can have on people. Residents should rest assured that, where necessary, we will take action when we need to.”