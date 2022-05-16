In today's nostalgia we go back 20 years to when youngsters celebrated the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

The children from West Row, near Mildenhall, were the recipients of a special gift, a commemorative mug, from the parish council to mark the Royal milestone.

The presentation was made during the village fete in August 2002 by Gerald Taylor-Balls who was then chairman of Mildenhall Parish Council, who is pictured here left, with the council’s vice-chairman Malcolm Smith.

The events at the fete included a football tournament, a baby show, and a tombola.

All the proceeds from the event went towards the upkeep of West Row’s village hall and the playing fields.

Robin Taylor-Balls, chairman of the village hall association, said: “We had a great turnout at the event and the day was a great success despite the poor weather conditions.”