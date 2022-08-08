In today's nostalgia we go back to 2012 when Michelle Obama was greeted by cheers and waving flags when she arrived at an airbase in Mildenhall to meet American families stationed in the UK.

America’s First Lady jogged into a hangar on RAF Mildenhall and individually greeted each of the 150 people who had gathered there to meet her.

Nine-year-old Anna Robinson, whose father Kyle Robinson was a wing commander at RAF Lakenheath, said: “It was fantastic, exciting and the best moment of my entire life.”

Anna said she has her photo taken with Mrs Obama, who had asked her about her favourite sports.

100th Air Refueling Wing Commander Christopher J Kulas said at the time: "It was a great experience for us, the entire base was excited and we are very happy she came through here.

"I can see the excitement of the kids and the families here. It's a great honour to meet the First Lady.

Families greeted the First Lady

The First Lady waving goodbye as she boards her jet

Wing Commander Col. Christopher Kulas

"She's fantastic, she's just very nice and giving of her time."

Master Sergeant Karian Roa met the First Lady with her daughter Natalyia.

Master Sergeant Karian Roa with Nataliya Roa, four.

Mrs Obama's visit was part of a four-day trip

Mrs Obama attended the Olympics Opening Ceremony

She said: "My daughter is only four, so I have taken lots of photos for when she is old enough to understand how important it was to meet the First Lady."

The visit marked the end of a four-day trip during which Mrs Obama attended the Olympics Opening Ceremony, met American athletes and attended Lets Move! an event which aimed to engage American military children in the spirit of the Olympic Games.