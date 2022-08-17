In today's nostalgia we go back to 1995 when Gareth Jones, a civilian worker at an airbase in Mildenhall, was uplifted when he saw his former sweetheart Christine Smith in a Bury Free Press article.

And after they married there was no argument about who would carry who over the threshold.

Although slim, 32-year-old Christine held two world records in weightlifting and her mighty efforts were featured in the Bury Free Press.

When Gary spotted the article it wasn’t iron that was pumping - it was his heart. He lost no time in contacting his old flame.

A matron at Culford School, Christine recalled: "We met first when Gareth's father was head gardener at Culford but we did not get serious then. He contacted me after reading the piece in the BFP and we started going out together."

On the second time around things got heavy and the couple married at St Mary's Church, Culford.

Gareth, 31, whose parents lived in Norfolk, worked as a civilian on aircraft at USAF Mildenhall. Christine was given away at the wedding by her father, the rev Brian Smith.

Christine, who held records for the dead and squat lifts in her weight category, said: "I can pick my husband up easily. I think neither of us were ready to get serious the first time."