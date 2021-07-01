Police and town hall chiefs are urging residents to get in touch with any information following reports of anti-social driving and behaviour in the Mildenhall Woods area.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out further patrols in the area to tackle the issue.

Mark Wright, town manager for Mildenhall Town Council, said they had received no reports about the issue but urged people with any information to get in touch with the police.

There have been reports of anti-social driving and behaviour in one part of Suffolk.

A spokesperson for the police said residents who witness anything should record registration details of the vehicles involved, along with a description of the vehicles and occupants.

In addition, anybody with relevant video footage should contact the Mildenhall Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing mildenhall.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by using the online reporting tool www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

