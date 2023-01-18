Flooding has been reported on a key route outside a Suffolk airbase this morning.

There are numerous reports on social media of flooding on West Row Road outside RAF Mildenhall.

Anglian Water have said it is aware of the situation are due to investigate and repair the issue.

There are reports of flooding on West Row Road. Picture: Google Maps

Sharon Vale, Parish Clerk for West Row Parish Council said: “It was quite bad and really quite deep.”

According to the Anglian Water incidents map, it is described as a mains repair.