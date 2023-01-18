Reports of flooding outside RAF Mildenhall on West Row Road
Published: 08:35, 18 January 2023
| Updated: 08:48, 18 January 2023
Flooding has been reported on a key route outside a Suffolk airbase this morning.
There are numerous reports on social media of flooding on West Row Road outside RAF Mildenhall.
Anglian Water have said it is aware of the situation are due to investigate and repair the issue.
Sharon Vale, Parish Clerk for West Row Parish Council said: “It was quite bad and really quite deep.”
According to the Anglian Water incidents map, it is described as a mains repair.