Residents and a district councillor have called for change after large articulated lorries delivering goods to a town food store were seen parking in a particularly narrow street.

The HGVs parked on Mildenhall's King Street, close to the junction with Market Place, in order to deliver to Heron Foods supermarket.

Andy Neal, who represents the Mildenhall Queensway ward as an Independent councillor, said he had been contacted by several residents who were concerned by the size of the vehicles, particularly for other drivers.

The deliver lorry was parked quite close to the junction. Picture: Andy Neal

"Immediately I could see what the problem was - the lorry was parked very close to a junction," Andy said.

"It is bad enough when there is nothing there, cars have to stick their noses out to get visibility. With the lorry parked there it was a danger."

Cllr Neal went on to explain that when the shop was a Co-op Food store, smaller lorries would deliver goods, meaning they could park down the side of the building and off of the busy road, which is something he has now asked Heron Foods to trial.

The lorry was delivering on King Street. Picture: Andy Neal

Cllr Andy Neal has called for the lorry to change. Picture: Andy Neal

He said the transport manager at Heron Foods was very accommodating with his request, and said they would plan to send a smaller van in the future.

This comes as Suffolk County Council plan to build around 1,300 new homes on land next to the Mildenhall Hub.

Cllr Neal said: "There is so much traffic that we have coming through our town, especially if there is an issue with Fiveways Roundabout and part of the town becomes gridlocked.

"For pedestrians walking around town it may not affect them so much, but if your in a vehicle it is a problem.

"I am particularly worried because of the houses potentially coming to Mildenhall - these problems are only going to get worse."

Heron Foods has been contacted for comment.