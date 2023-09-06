Residents in multiple villages in Suffolk have been told to boil their tap water following damage to a water main.

Anglian Water is advising customers in Gazeley, Red Lodge, Kentham, Tuddenham, Icklingham and the surrounding areas to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice.

The water company has issued this advice as a precaution after test results showed the water may not be up to its usual high standards.

Residents in multiple villages have been told to boil their tap water following damage to a water main. Picture: iStock

The advice also applies to drinking water for pets, but the water can still be used for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

Ian Rule, Director of Water Services for Anglian Water, said: “We’re working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, but ask people in this area to please boil their tap water and allow it to cool until further notice as a precaution.

“We’re writing directly to all homes affected with advice on what to do and we’ll regularly update customers until things return to normal.”