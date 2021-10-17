Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash on the A1065 at Lakenheath.

Police were alerted at 5.17am to the single vehicle collision as well as the fire and ambulance service including an air ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said two people were injured and taken to hospital.

The A1065 at Lakenheath. Picture Google

The road is closed.

