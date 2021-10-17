A1065 in Lakenheath closed after crash with two people taken to hospital
Published: 10:44, 17 October 2021
| Updated: 10:49, 17 October 2021
Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash on the A1065 at Lakenheath.
Police were alerted at 5.17am to the single vehicle collision as well as the fire and ambulance service including an air ambulance.
A police spokeswoman said two people were injured and taken to hospital.
The road is closed.
