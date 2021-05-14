Police have arrested a person on suspicion of drink driving after a car was found hanging over a bridge in Lakenheath.

Emergency services, including three fire crews, were called to Wangford Road in the village at around 4pm to reports of a car having crashed into a bridge.

Two people were involved but it in unclear if they have suffered any injuries.

Police made a second arrest when a passer by was stopped at the scene. (47182662)

Highways officers have been notified due to fuel and oil having spilled on to the road.

Wangford Road is currently closed and traffic is building on the B1112 Station Road.

A Suffolk fire spokesman said: "The scene has been made safe and there is no danger."

