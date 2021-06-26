A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after he was thrown from his bike which then caught fire.

Three fire crews were called to the scene on the A11 at the Herringswell Road junction, near the Fiveways Roundabout at Barton Mills, shortly before 9pm, after a concerned member of the public saw the bike on fire.

The passerby later found the injured man in a ditch beside the road and also alerted police and ambulance crews.

There has been a crash near the Fiveways Roundabout, Barton Mills. Picture: Richard Marsham

Suffolk Police closed the road in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land, which transported the victim to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters battled the blaze for an hour, with a stop having been called at 9.55pm.

The A11 remains closed in both directions between the A1065 roundabout exit to the B1085 Newmarket Road junction.

A police spokesman said the road was likely to remain closed for 'a few hours'.

Drivers travelling between Newmarket and Thetford are facing long delays and diversion routes as a result, with traffic having ground to a halt at the roundabout.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall