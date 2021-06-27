A road which was closed in both directions for around seven hours after a serious crash has now reopened.

The A11 was closed between the A1065 exit at the Fiveways Roundabout at Bartons and the B1085 exit at Red Lodge.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9pm after a driver saw a motorbike on fire. A man was later found injured in a ditch nearby.

The A11 was closed in both directions last night following a serious crash. Picture: Google

The victim was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road due to debris being scattered across the road and drivers travelling between Newmarket and Thetford were faced with long delays as a result.

A Highways England spokesman said the road reopened three hours ago.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall