More chaos is set to ensue on Suffolk roads from next week as National Highways has announced essential maintenance work for a key route.

Resurfacing work, as well as replacing road markings and studs, will be carried out on the A11 between Thetford and Newmarket from October 18 until January 2023.

Road closures will be implemented during the maintenance, which will take place between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

The roadworks on the A11 between Thetford and Newmarket are set to last three months. Picture: Google Maps

Starting on Tuesday, the southbound carriageway will be closed between the A134/A1066, north of Thetford, and the B1107 roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted onto the A134 towards Mundford, join the A1065/Brandon Road before re-joining the A11 at the Five Ways Roundabout.

A full list of closures and diversion routes can be found here.

This comes following months of delays between junction 38 and 37 of the A14 due to a similar large-scale maintenance programme.

National Highways has also announced resurfacing work will be carried out on the A14 near Stowmarket next year.