After 11 of his previous applications were rejected, a Suffolk man is finally gearing up for his first London Marathon.

Gareth Isaacson, 30, of Red Lodge, first applied to compete at the annual event when he was 18 and has applied every year since, but has been unsuccessful every time.

Running the marathon has been a dream of his since he was young and this year he was admitted – albeit in an unusual manner.

Gareth Isaacson will be running for Children with Cancer UK. Picture: Gareth Isaacson

He said: “It was actually really weird and it was pure luck that I got in.

“I got a call from my dad in August, saying he had got a place through Children with Cancer UK. Because he’d run it before, they chose him to represent them again. He’s 65 now and with two months to go before the marathon, it would be a bit hard for him.

“So he asked them if I could do it instead. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and to do it for charity is great.

"The pain that I go through running, is nothing compared to the pain that some families and their children go through," he added.

Mr Isaacson running at the Cambridge half marathon in 2021. Picture: Gareth Isaacson

Mr Isaacson admitted it had been 'extremely frustrating' not being accepted to the London Marathon for over a decade, but is now looking forward to the event.

He said: “It’s been a dream of mine for a while. Every year I entered the ballot for the London Marathon just out of hope, but also because my dad has run it a few times and seeing him do it has really inspired me.

"Growing up when I was younger, it was so exciting to go and watch him run. I just remember my aunties crying and being all emotional.

“The great runners and the atmosphere is just so inspirational. The amount of people that come out and support is incredible as well as the wonderful charities.

Mr Isaacson has recently started participating in the Mildenhall Park Run. Picture: Gareth Isaacson

In 2010, his father, Vincent, 65, achieved his first London Marathon and has completed the event another three times since then.

Mr Isaacson was involved in the Manchester Marathon earlier this year in April and has also done half-marathons, as well as regular 10k and 5k runs.

Training has been going well despite the intense heat over summer and Mr Isaacson is feeling a mixture of emotions ahead of the event on Sunday, October 2.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m so excited for it because of the support you get from everyone. But I’m also nervous because I think I put a lot of pressure on myself in terms of when I want to hit a target, I won’t stop.

"When you finish a run, the emotions are high. There might be some tears at the end, so that will be interesting to see how I react."

Mr Isaacson looking happy after completing 10km at Sandringham in 2021. Picture: Gareth Isaacson

Mr Isaacson is a CAD Engineer at Garmet Ltd in Thetford and in his spare time enjoys running, crediting it for helping his mental health.

To help support, click this link.

He said: "Until you become a runner, you don’t really understand the hype that running can bring you.

"A lot of people say to me why do you put yourself through the pain, but I am constantly running and I don’t think I complain too much. Some people may run just to get fit, whereas I actually enjoy it.

"They think I’m mad but it helps me, especially mentally, as it’s been a big help for me over Covid."