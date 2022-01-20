A horse sanctuary is caring for two ponies rescued from the scene of a crash along the A11 at Red Lodge.

Mariah and Carey were admitted to Redwings following the collision, which happened at about 11.55pm on January 11.

A third pony - thought to be Carey's mother - was killed after being struck by a lorry and a car in the incident, which closed the road for almost an hour.

Carey and Teresa Steel with Mariah and Lauren Hipperson.

Following the initial crash, the road had to be shut again between 3.30am and 8.30am when two more horses broke loose onto the carriageway.

The ponies were handed over to Redwings after their owners could not be identified.

Mariah, a mini-Shetland, is estimated to be around two years of age, while Carey, a cob cross filly, is around six months old.

Mariah and Lauren Hipperson.

Their new carers named them in honour of Mariah, the lead police officer who helped rescue them.

Redwings' senior field officer, Julie Harding, said: "These poor ponies were quite distressed, in particular the youngster who lost her mother in the accident.

"Naturally, after such an ordeal, she didn’t want to leave her friend’s side.

"They were both underweight and had lice and quite scabby skin which they’re now being treated for.

"However, they are doing really well and are very sweet."

Redwings operates sanctuaries in Norfolk and Essex, among other locations.

For more information on donating, visit their website.