Searches for a missing Red Lodge woman are due to resume today, police have confirmed.

Ginette Rose, 36, was last seen leaving her Privet Way home at about 10pm on Sunday.

Described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with long dark hair, she was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

Ginette Rose (53105288)

Police searches continued into yesterday evening, assisted by Sulsar and the NPAS (National Police Air Service) helicopter, along with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service drone which was used earlier in the day.

A fire crew also attended to assist the search yesterday, while a large police presence was spotted in an area near The Pines Primary School.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 360 of November 14.

