Captain Tom, NHS staff and key workers celebrated in maize maze at pumpkin patch near Mildenhall
An impressive maize maze has been designed to celebrate the actions of NHS staff, key workers and fund-raiser Captain Sir Thomas Moore.
The maze at Undley Pumpkin Patch, near Mildenhall , aims to raise funds for the NHS with 50 pence donated from every entrance fee.
Meanwhile, a £1,000 prize draw, which in previous years has been a standard competition with money going directly to the winner, will be donated directly to the NHS.
The maze has been created with wider pathways to ease social distancing.
Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze opens on the weekend of October 3 and 4.
It will be open every October weekend and the half term.
To book, visit https://undleyfarmevents.co.uk/attractions/
Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
More by this authorPaul Derrick
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)