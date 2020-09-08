An impressive maize maze has been designed to celebrate the actions of NHS staff, key workers and fund-raiser Captain Sir Thomas Moore.

The maze at Undley Pumpkin Patch, near Mildenhall , aims to raise funds for the NHS with 50 pence donated from every entrance fee.

Meanwhile, a £1,000 prize draw, which in previous years has been a standard competition with money going directly to the winner, will be donated directly to the NHS.

Aerial shot of the maize maze at Undley Pumpkin Patch

The maze has been created with wider pathways to ease social distancing.

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze opens on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

It will be open every October weekend and the half term.

To book, visit https://undleyfarmevents.co.uk/attractions/

