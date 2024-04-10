Around 150 people flocked to the opening of a new farm shop at the weekend.

Frank Summers opened the doors of the Seed Farm Shop shop at Rectory Farm, in Isleham Road, Worlington, near Mildenhall, on Saturday.

It marked a further business expansion for the 21-year-old who started his flower business five years ago, straight after leaving school.

Frank Summers with mum Lucie and brother, Arthur

“The opening was very well supported and surpassed all my expectations,” said Frank.

“We had 125 transactions and around 150 people visit the shop, which is great.

“People seemed very excited to have somewhere local to go, without having to drive miles for their plants and seeds.

The shop is open six days a week.

“There isn’t really anything else like this in the immediate area.”

Frank was originally inspired to start his flower and plant business by his grandmother Jenny’s garden.

He bought himself a second-hand polytunnel and found a spot to place it on his dad’s land.

He has sold plants, flowers and hanging baskets online ever since, as well as branching out into wholesale.

Frank Summers at the shop

The new Seed Farm Shop, which Frank will run with help from mum Lucie, runs alongside his plant growing business, formerly called Summers Market Garden.

Frank's idea of turning an old agricultural building into a farm shop and nursery has been a year in the making.

As well as selling plants and flowers, the new shop stocks a range of locally sourced food and drink products, including sourdough bread and pastries from Bury St Edmunds bakery, The Friendly Loaf, as well as coffee from Butterworth & Son, also based in Bury.

Frank, Lucie and Arthur

The onions, potatoes and crops grown at the Rectory Farm will also be available to purchase.

Homemade print cards and homeware will be on sale and customers can enjoy an outdoor seating area.

Frank added: “There’s also fresh fruit, veggies and meat as well as biscuits, crisps, soft and alcoholic drinks.

“I’m excited for this new family venture.”

Rectory Farm is a 250 acre working arable site, which has been owned by the Summers family since 1943.

The shop is open 8am to 5am Monday to Saturday, apart from Tuesday when it is closed.

It is open Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Find out more at: www.seedfarmshop.co.uk.