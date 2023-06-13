More news, no ads

Livestock has been evacuated following a huge barn blaze near Mildenhall.

Ten crews were called to a farm in Hurdle Drove in West Row at 12.43pm.

A fire service spokesperson said it was a large barn fire with 400 tonnes of hay bale, with a risk from gas cylinders.

The fire engulfed 500 bales and livestock in the area was evacuated.

At 4.10pm, a spokesperson said the fire had been contained, with stacks being allowed to burn out.

The fire service will continue to monitor the scene.