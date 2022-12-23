Mildenhall dog photographer Nigel Wallace shares his pictures of these pooches looking out for Santa
Published: 10:14, 23 December 2022
| Updated: 10:16, 23 December 2022
These dogs are hoping they have been good enough to receive a visit from Santa.
Mildenhall-based dog photographer Nigel Wallace has been snapping pooches in a Christmas-themed scenario this month, with some appearing as though they are looking out for Mr Claus.
He has shared some of his work with SuffolkNews.
Visit nigelwallacephotography.co.uk
During the three weekends of the photo shoots, he raised £800 for dogs charities.
They were Last Chance Animal Rescue and Hotel, Apollo’s Angels, Weimaraner Club of Great Britain and Blue Weimaraner Rescue and Rehoming UK.