These dogs are hoping they have been good enough to receive a visit from Santa.

Mildenhall-based dog photographer Nigel Wallace has been snapping pooches in a Christmas-themed scenario this month, with some appearing as though they are looking out for Mr Claus.

He has shared some of his work with SuffolkNews.

Nigel Wallace has been photographing dogs in a Christmas-themed scenario. Picture: Nigel Wallace - Dog photographer/www.nigelwallacephotography.co.uk

During the three weekends of the photo shoots, he raised £800 for dogs charities.

They were Last Chance Animal Rescue and Hotel, Apollo’s Angels, Weimaraner Club of Great Britain and Blue Weimaraner Rescue and Rehoming UK.