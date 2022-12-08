A Suffolk man has transported readers back in time for a new book which captures the changing faces who have been the lifeblood of a town centre.

Danny Pearson's ‘A Marketplace Through Time’ showcases a feast of historic buildings, shops and residents in Mildenhall's Market Square.

The 42-year-old, who has woken up at 5am on weekends over the last two years to put together the book, takes his audience on a journey from a fire in 1567 all the way to present day.

Danny Pearson's 'Mildenhall Marketplace Through Time', covers the historic buildings in the marketplace and the lives of those that lived in them. Picture: Mark Westley

It follows the success of his first book ‘A Victorian Workhouse - The Lives Of The Paupers: Mildenhall Suffolk'.

He said: "It’s a brilliant feeling releasing this new book, but you’re always going to be a little bit nervous just to see how it does.

“My first book has sold over 1000 copies now, which has been amazing. For an independently published book, to sell that many copies, I was really happy with that. But it’s all really about getting people interested in the history of Mildenhall.”

The book focuses on the Market Place in Mildenhall since medieval times. Picture: Danny Pearson

Mr Pearson’s first book shot to number one in five different categories on Amazon including British Georgian history and genealogy.

The father-of-three, who works as a production manager for CamdenBoss in Mildenhall, has built on that success and has taken a lot of encouragement from the response of the local community.

“The reception that I got inspired me to write this new one. It has been absolutely amazing and because people really enjoyed it, I got a buzz that people were interested.

Mr Pearson with his first book '‘A Victorian Workhouse - The Lives Of The Paupers' and his newly released second book. Picture: Mark Westley

“I did a talk at Great Heath School, and the children all wrote me a letter saying how much they were getting into history. I wrote back to every single one, they were like 60 of them.

“I had a parent messaging me saying ‘my son’s only ever been interested in the PS4 and Ronaldo but now you’re his hero and he wants your book for Christmas.’

“I even had parents sending me photos of the kids going down to the workhouse and getting photos in front of it.”

In the new release, you'll find out more about Mr Pearson's interest in this chimney. Picture: Danny Pearson

‘A Marketplace Through Time’ features many photos that people haven't seen before as Mr Pearson has been given permission to use pictures from families personal collections.

One of his connections to the Market Place is his wife Kim's grandad who founded Snushall's Fish Bar (now known as Mildenhall Fish & Chips) in the 1930s.

The author’s favourite part of the book is in Chapter 13, where he covers ‘the ghost building’ - the only building to be knocked down in the Market Place, where Thomas Bunbury of the Bunbury family also used to live.

St Mary's Church towering over the Market Place. Picture: Danny Pearson (61146435)

However, it’s not been all sunny skies for the author, who had the large task of researching the Market Place’s buildings and residents including about four different families for each building.

The work involved looking at people’s connections, dentist records, the Bury Free Press archive stories, buying old deeds and more.

Mr Pearson said: “Piecing it all together is a massive challenge and researching a whole Market Place from the mediaeval times to now is not easy."

J.Norman tobacconist in the Market Place was one of the many businesses that used to live in the area. Picture: Danny Pearson

In order to complete the research as well as do his day job, Mr Pearson sacrificed his mornings and sleep while also looking after his three kids, aged five, seven and 11.

He said: “For three years now, including my last book, I’ve been getting up at 5am every Saturday and Sunday which is a challenge of course, because if the kids then get up, I’ve got to do jobs for them as well.”

“It is hard, but I’ve found in the morning I’m quite focused, and if I do get writer’s block in the evening I can just wake up the next day and get on it.”

Mr Pearson has not ruled out the possibility of more books in the future but said he definitely needs a few months of lay-ins.

Mr Pearson with his first book on the Victorian workhouses in Mildenhall. Picture: Mecha Morton

To find ‘A Marketplace Through Time’, search Mr Danny Pearson on Amazon.