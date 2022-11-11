There have been ‘serious concerns’ expressed over a new masterplan for a Suffolk town which sets out 97 hectares of land for a mixed-use development.

The west Mildenhall masterplan includes 1,300 houses, a local centre, at least five hectares of employment land, school, leisure facilities and public services – 19.2 hectares of the site has already been developed as the Mildenhall Hub.

The proposed development has been met with criticism within the community about the potential volume of traffic and the impact on the town and the surrounding villages.

There have been ‘serious concerns’ expressed over the west Mildenhall masterplan. Picture: Cameron Reid

Cllr Ian Shipp, Mildenhall mayor, said at West Suffolk's cabinet meeting this week how residents in the area live in a rural location with poor public transport, so many people rely on their cars and the added homes will increase the traffic congestion.

“I have serious concerns regarding the proposed development and they mainly centre around traffic management and access to the development.

“You need to be aware these concerns are real and unless resolved will cause major issues in and around Mildenhall, as well as the villages of West Row, Worlington, Freckenham, Barton Mills and Beck Row.

“Suffolk County Council and its consultants say the current proposed plans will alleviate traffic issues and along with many others, I am not at all convinced.”

Cllr Andy Neal (left) voiced his concerns over the "very serious and critical issue," of traffic in the area in relation to the masterplan. Picture: Cameron Reid

Cllr Andy Neal, who represents the Queensway ward in the town, added: “You must address this very serious and critical issue that the extra traffic is going to bring.

“The traffic flow to and from Mildenhall to the A11, must cause the least disruption to resident’s lives, both in Mildenhall and the surrounding villages.

“This plan has to be integrated into an established community and impose a minimal disruption to everyday life.”

Mildenhall High Town Council has employed its own independent traffic consultants to work with it to look over the proposed traffic mitigation schemes.

Between the two parties, they have highlighted the shortcoming of the masterplan and feel the plan is ‘woefully short’ of an acceptable solution.

Cllr David Roach, cabinet member for planning at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are really keen that Suffolk Highways listen to the arguments.

“We will continue to work with all members and continue to have those dialogues, so we can address everything as we go forward.

“We will keep pushing Suffolk County Council, so what ever comes forward is acceptable.”