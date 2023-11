Sheds have been damaged in two separate burglary incidents in a Suffolk village.

The incidents happened in Freckenham, near Mildenhall, over the weekend.

A property in Mildenhall Road had garden power tools stolen sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday, November 25, and 9.30am on Sunday, November 26.

Mildenhall Road, in Freckenham, near Mildenhall, see two separate incidents of shed burglary. Picture: Google Maps

A lock was cut to gain entry (crime reference – 37/68688/23).

Another incident occurred on the same road in a nearby property.

An unknown person damaged fencing and snapped off a lock on a gate sometime between midnight and 5am on Sunday, November 25 (crime refence – 37/68692/23).

Anyone who has witnessed the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the above crime references.

Alternatively, a report can be filed on the force’s website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.