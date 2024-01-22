An investigation has been launched after a shop window was smashed during an overnight raid.

Police officers were called to Nisa Local in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at 7.15am today.

The thieves broke their way into the shop by smashing the front window at some point last night before damaging a cash machine.

The window was smashed and a cash machine was damaged at some point overnight. Picture: Michael Shore

However, it is unclear how much money was taken during the incident as the machine belongs to a third party company.

Suffolk Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch quoting crime reference 37/3971/24.