Police cadet units in Forest Heath and Haverhill will be closed within weeks, in a move branded ‘short-sighted’.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that ‘strategic changes’ due to consolidation of resources would see the two branches close, with teenage cadets instead pointed towards remaining units in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Ipswich, Martlesham or Lowestoft.

But Roger Leonard, of Mildenhall – whose granddaughter is a volunteer police cadet with the Forest Heath contingent – described the move as a ‘backwards step’.

Police cadet units in Forest Heath and Haverhill will close within weeks. Picture: iStock

“These children are good role models. They do all sorts of voluntary work at weekends to help the police in all sorts of duties. At a time where people don’t have a lot of respect for the police uniform, the cadets represent something good,” he said.

“My granddaughter has changed for the better in the three years she has been in the cadets.

“They do so much good. They are smart and polite and are an oasis when you see how many teenagers are.

“I don’t normally complain, but this is short-sighted. It is such a shame.”

Suffolk Police Cadets is a volunteer programme for youngsters aged 13-18, designed to generate a positive interest in policing, develop leadership skills and promote good citizenship, with cadets taking part in community events, learning about policing activities and gaining life skills.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said the force was making strategic changes to how units are structured in the western area ‘as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering a safe, enriching, and sustainable experience for all our cadets’.

“From September, we will be consolidating our resources to ensure we can continue to provide the highest standards of support and leadership,” said the spokesman.

“This consolidation allows us to better support our incredible team of cadet leaders and reduce pressure on staffing.”