Emergency services are responding to a large fire that could be 'ongoing for the coming days'.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Carrops in Red Lodge today to reports of a compost fire.

Fire crews tackled the blaze at its peak with six fire engines and the incident has since been scaled back.

Smoke from the compost fire in Red Lodge. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors if the smoke is affecting them, but a fire service confirmed it is not hazardous.

A post on social media said: "This’ll likely be ongoing for the coming days but there will be Police and Fire presence throughout."

​A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the best environmental option is for a controlled burn as there is limited risk to surrounding areas and the fact the smoke is coming from organic matter.

The Environment Agency has been fully briefed and supports the plan, making it a joint decision between the two agencies.

Forest Heath Police also shared to social media that the fire may cause some disruption.