Five Suffolk curry houses have shortlisted in different categories at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Restaurants across the county have been nominated in various categories for the English Curry Awards 2022, including three from Ipswich.

Zaika, The Curry Inn and Indian Village are among the 10 restaurants in the running for the takeaway and home delivery award in the East of England.

Spice Lounge in Mildenhall has been nominated in the curry restaurant of the year category. Pic - Ricghard Marsham/www.rmg-photography.co.uk

Indian Village, in Felixstowe Road, has also been shortlisted for takeaway of the year in the region.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Tandoori has made the shortlist for restaurant of the year in the East of England.

Spice Lounge in Mildenhall is the only Suffolk representative in curry restaurant of the year category for the East of the England.

It is the second year in a row the Mildenhall restaurant has been shortlisted for a prize at the English Curry Awards.

A spokesperson for event organiser Oceanic Consulting said: "The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards.

"The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

"Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”

The awards this year will take place on August 22 at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport.