A slimmer from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, has received an award for being the village’s ‘Greatest Loser’ 2023.

Kay Coddington, a member of the village's Slimming World group, lost a life-changing 6st 1lb to take the title, which is awarded to the member who has lost the most weight.

Kay, who has slimmed down from 21st to 14st13lb, said: “I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

Kay Coddington from Red Lodge has received an award for being the village's 'Greatest Loser' 2023. Picture: Kay Coddington

"I have to say though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now."

The 31-year-old joined the group, run by Kate Harding, in April last year. At the time she felt her weight was both impacting how she could do day-to-day activities and was putting a strain on her health which was already affected by Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

Kay followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and swapped ready meal lasagne for homemade lasagne.

Kay has slimmed down from 21st to 14st13lb, dropping from a size 26 to a size 12. Picture: Kay Coddington

She said: “People think to lose weight you have to go hungry, it’s not like that at all with Slimming World though. I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on a ‘diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised that I still eat food like pasta, potatoes and rice and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food, without ever feeling deprived.

"I still enjoy all my favourite meals, I’ve just learned how to make small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low-calorie spray instead of oil or butter – and they taste so much better.”

Each Slimming World group in the UK and Ireland has its own Greatest Loser 2023 and winners will go forward to the national competition. Kay is now waiting to find out if she’s in the running for the £3,000 cash prize.

Kay could win a £3,000 cash prize. Picture: Kay Coddington

Kate, who runs the Red Lodge Slimming World group, says: “I feel so privileged to have played a part in Kay’s transformation. She has come so far, especially over the last year which has been so challenging for many of us. And while so much has changed, Kay’s determination and motivation has remained the same and I couldn’t be more proud of everything she has achieved – she is a real inspiration to the whole group.

"I know lots of people are worrying about their weight more than ever before, so I really hope Kay’s weight loss inspires people in the village and the surrounding area and show them that now is a great time to take the first step of their journey.

"There’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – and absolutely no judgement.”

The Red Lodge Slimming World group is held every Monday at 5.30pm and 7pm. To join or find out more call Kate on 07885641359.