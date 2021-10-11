A husband and wife are celebrating after raising more than £3,700 towards funding a hospital ward.

Ian and Pat Jenkins linked up with four of their neighbours and friends in Mildenhall to cycle 64 miles to Southwold which raised £2,761for the Macmillan Unit at the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Added to that was a further £950 which was collected at the funeral of Ian's father Len, who was treated at the unit.

Ian Jenkins with his mother June and the cheque for the My WiSH Charity.

Ian and Pat carried out the ride along with Tracy Canham, Dean Whitehead, Dave Allen and Rob Foord, and a back up team of Shelby Foord, Davey Friedlander, Joy Bentley and Christine Burton.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ian, who works for an engineering firm in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was proud to make the cycle ride in memory of his father who was was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019.

He had regular treatment at the hospital but died in the unit after contracting sepsis and Covid, aged 86.

Ian and Pat Jenkins along with his mother June and the team which cycled from Mildenhall to Southwold Photo: MyWiSH Charity

He lived in Red Lodge with his 81-year-old wife June.

Ian said: “The cycle ride went really well. The weather was a bit indifferent but when we arrived in Southwold it was a really nice day and we all got there safe and sound.

“We had one puncture between us with just a few miles to go.

“I was so pleased with the amount that we raised as when we first spoke about doing the ride I thought we might get £500.”

Much of the money was donated by family and friends with support from local businesses who helped to swell the total.

He said: “My father was always complimentary of the level of care and the staff at the unit and it continued right up until the end.

"We were unable to get in to say our goodbyes to him because of Covid which was awful and we wanted to give something back.”

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of Ian’s fundraising and it was wonderful to meet his mum, June, too.

"This money will stay local and treat others with cancer which is just fantastic.

"Thank you to everyone who cycled, supported and donated.”

