Police have praised public vigilance after a number of stolen goods from across the UK were recovered in a village near Mildenhall and Newmarket.

On July 30, officers received a call from a member of the public reporting concerns about plant items spotted in Red Lodge.

Five items were identified as having been stolen from various places in the country including Essex, Carlisle and Hertfordshire.

A number of stolen goods from across the UK were recovered in Red Lodge on July 30. Picture: Suffolk Police

The items were seized and inquiries are ongoing for them to be returned to their owners.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said criminals often park or leave stolen property in public areas, sometimes to check if a tracker is fitted to the items, before later returning to collect the stolen items.

Officers have reminded people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or property/vehicles that don’t seem to belong to anyone, especially if left in communal car parks.