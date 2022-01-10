We have taken a look through Suffolk News' sister paper the Bury Free Press' archive publication 'The Way We Were' from around 1990, which contains some fascinating glimpses of the past in Mildenhall and Lakenheath.

Here, you can see a tranquil Mildenhall Market Place at the turn of the 20th century.

Mildenhall Market Place at the turn of the 20th century (54102982)

Below is another view of the Market Place taken at the start of the 20th century.

A view of Mildenhall looking towards Market Place (54102978)

Here is another view of the street looking back from the other end – you might notice the outside display of meat at the butchers, or Morley's shop on the left.

A view of Mildenhall looking back towards Market Place - notice the outside display of meat at the butchers and Moreleys shop on the left (54102976)

Mill Street is pictured below during the 1920s.

Mill Street, Mildenha,, as it appeared in the 1920s (54102974)

This is a view of Mildenhall Railway Station during the 1920s. The line was axed in the 1950s and the station is now a private residence.

Mildenhall Railway Station in the 1920s. The line was axed in the 1950s and the station is now a private residence (54102972)

RAF Mildenhall

At the turn of the 20th century, Mildenhall was a quiet town on the edge of the fens, deriving its income from the soil, but tThe roar of aircraft was soon to shatter the tranquility of the countryside.

By 1929, it was known that Mildenhall had been selected as a site for one of the first new bomber bases. At that time, the town was in the throes of the agricultural depression and the move was welcomed by many for the jobs it would bring.

Work started in 1930 and the first aircraft touched down the next year.

RAF Mildenhall was eventually established in 1934 and leapt to international fame as the starting point of the Mildenhall to Melbourne air race.

More than 60,000 went to see the start of the race, with roads choked for miles around and thousands of people spending the night in the fields.

The new base was visited by King George V in 1935 for the first ever full review of the Royal Air Force since its formation in 1918.

Here, you can see Wellington bombers at RAF Mildenhall at the outbreak of World War Two.

Wellington bombers at RAF Mildenhall at the outbreak of World War Two (54102970)

The role of the base has continued ever since. It is now home to United States Air Force Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Mobility Command and US Air Forces in Europe.

And finally, here are four views of Lakenheath.

The first is the oldest and was taken at the start of the 20th century.

Lakenheath early in the 20th century (54103463)

Next, we have two views of Lakenheath during the 1930s.

Lakenheath old village pond, shortly after the arrival of electricity in 1935 (54103456)

Lakenheath in the 1930s (54103454)

The final old photograph from The Way We Were shows Lakenheath old village pond.

Lakenheath in the 1930s (54103450)

