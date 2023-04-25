A US airbase in Suffolk went into lockdown today following reports of a suspected shooter.

The alert at RAF Mildenhall was raised at 1.18pm and emergency personnel arrived to clear the scene.

Authorities determined there was no active shooter and no-one was injured.

RAF Mildenhall. Picture: Bury Free Press

RAF Mildenhall was conducting a base readiness exercise at the time.

Initial reports suggested it was linked to the exercise but it was confirmed the incident was not exercise-related and the base implemented a lockdown.

Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander, said: “Today we are thankful for the quick reaction of our Airmen who are highly trained and ready to respond to any situation.

“In this case we are thankful it was determined there was no active shooter. The safety of our personnel and families is always a priority, and the base is committed to maintain a safe and secure environment.”