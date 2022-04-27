Suffolk Constabulary has condemned the 'despicable' actions of a former police officer who was struck off for gross misconduct after stealing money and personal items of someone who had recently died.

PC Jonathan Waller, who was based at Mildenhall Police Station when the items went missing and worked for the force for 19 years, appeared before a misconduct panel at Portman Road Stadium, in Ipswich, this week.

Lawyer Andrew Waters, appearing for Suffolk Constabulary, alleged on Monday that on August 8, 2020, PC Waller, 47, entered the property storage cupboard at Mildenhall Police Station and took a wallet containing bank cards and £230 cash.

Also missing was a mobile phone and passport, all of which belonged to someone who had died the day before.

At the hearing today, chair for the panel, Mr John Bassett, said the allegations had been proven to be true which amounted to gross misconduct, adding PC Waller would be dismissed from his role.

Following the decision, detective chief inspector James Brown of Norfolk and Suffolk Professional Standards Department, said: "This was a despicable act carried out by someone whose duty was to uphold the law. PC Waller breached the trust that was placed in him and we are disgusted by what he has done. Decisive action was taken once it became apparent the effects and cash were missing.

“What makes this worse is that PC Waller was a police officer and the theft happened in a police station. The public rightly need to see transparency in misconduct hearings such as this. Jonathan Waller has let himself, his fellow officers and the constabulary down in the worst way possible. There is no place in Suffolk Constabulary or policing for those who commit such acts.

“The vast majority of our officers uphold the high standards of personal and professional behaviour expected of them and work hard each day to keep Suffolk’s communities safe. Where these standards are not met, we will always look to take action.

“I would like to thank the constabulary’s Anti-Corruption Unit who have led this investigation and recognise the efforts they put in as a team for this outcome to have been reached.”